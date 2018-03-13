Batley Bulldogs: We need to work on our mental toughness – Diskin

WE NEED to be mentally tougher against the top teams. That was Batley Bulldogs boss Matt Diskin’s assessment after the 68-12 drubbing at Betfred Championship leaders London Broncos two days ago.

London ran in four tries in the final 10 minutes, after Batley scrum-half Dominic Brambani was sent off for dissent, but Diskin admitted: “We thoroughly deserved to lose.”

He said: “We worked hard on certain aspects of the game and we looked decent at certain points regarding the technical side of things, but we struggled mentally.

“We worked exceptionally hard for a full set of six and then conceded a dummy-half sneak on the last.

“We deserved to be put to the sword.”

He added: “We have got to find a way to work on it.

“It is tough because we don’t have a lot of one-on-one time with the players, but we have to find a solution and I am sure we will.”

Meanwhile, Bulldogs have received some good news about one of their injured players.

Diskin had feared Adam Gledhill would be sidelined for the rest of the season.

But the coach said the versatile forward’s anterior cruciate ligament injury has been confirmed as a sprain rather than a tear and he is expected to be back in action in eight to 12 weeks.