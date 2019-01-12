Batley Bulldogs v York City Knights: Diskin keen to take a good look at resurgent Knights

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Matt Diskin will take closer than usual notice of the opposition when his side play host to York City Knights in a Yorkshire Cup semi-final tomorrow (2pm).

York were promoted to the Betfred Championship as last year’s League One winners and Diskin is keen to get a good look at one of Bulldogs’ forthcoming opponents.

“I’ll be interested to see how York go,” said Diskin whose team have won their opening two pre-season games after victories in their final six Championship Shield matches of 2018.

“People are tipping them and Bradford to finish in the top four or five so I am looking forward to seeing how they do.”

Batley beat old rivals Dewsbury Rams 16-10 in their opening warm-up game before a 36-0 Yorkshire Cup first round victory over Hunslet last Sunday.

Diskin said: “We’ve been taking some positive steps.

“We improved last week from the first game and we’re looking to do the same [tomorrow].

“We are looking to improve week on week and hopefully it will be another tough game for us so we can keep doing that.”

The league season begins in three weeks’ time and Diskin added: “We are gearing up for the start of the Championship, but we’re not in [the Yorkshire Cup] to make the numbers up.

“We are going into every game to compete and to win.”