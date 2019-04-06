Batley Bulldogs v Widnes Vikings: Coach Matt Diskin confident Batley will turn corner

BOSS MATT Diskin admits the pressure is on, but insists everything is in place for Batley Bulldogs to turn their fortunes around.

Bulldogs are 12th in the Betfred Championship, one place above the relegation zone, after winning only one of their opening eight games.

They face a huge task tomorrow at home to Widnes Vikings (3pm).

The former Super League side, relegated last year, are bottom of the table after a 12-point deduction, but have won six from seven so far in the Championship.

A defeat tomorrow could see Bulldogs drop into the bottom-two and Diskin admitted: “There is always pressure on a head coach, because you are there to win games.

“Improvements you’ve made off the field or how well you are doing in training or how you’ve improved the environment, that is irrelevant because it is a results business.

“When you’ve not had many results people are under pressure, but the board here have been very supportive and we just need to pick some results up.”

There is no doubt in Diskin’s mind wins will come if players and staff continue to work hard and stick to their guns.

“We are improving all the time,” added the former Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls hooker.

“We are confident we are doing the right things as a coaching staff.

“What we are doing away from game day is exceptional, in terms of strength and conditioning, medical and that sort of thing.

“They are not far off some of the full-time teams.

“I am happy with the way we are going, we are making some good improvements.

“We are heading in the right direction.

“We have got the right infrastructure in place, we are putting a lot of work in and if we stick to that we will get results. I am certain of that.”

Of tomorrow’s game, Diskin insisted: “We are under no illusions.

“Widnes have had some really good performances and they’ve made up their deficit really quickly.

“They have some real quality and it is a tough task, but if we are on our game we are in with a chance against anybody and this is no different.”