Batley Bulldogs v Lock Lane: Matt Diskin expecting tough test from amateurs in Cup

BATLEY BULLDOGS will be expected to pick up only their second win of the season when they play host to Lock Lane in the Coral Challenge Cup tomorrow (3pm).

The visitors are fifth in the National Conference Premier Division and Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin wants to see his side do a professional job. He said: “In the Cup you want the easiest draw possible.

“Would you rather have Lock Lane at home or Toulouse or Bradford Bulls or Widnes or Leigh?

“But Lock Lane are a really good amateur side and they’ve got some of our ex-players there in Mikey Hayward and his brother and Danny Sowerby who’s still on our development programme.

“We know they have got some young, quality amateurs in there who’ve had experience of the professional game.

“Particularly at the start of the game, if we are not on the button they are going to fancy themselves to create a shock so we are going to have to be really professional in how we go about our business.”

With a hectic schedule coming up, Diskin said he will make changes for tomorrow’s tie.

“Going into the Easter period I will try to give game time to those boys who haven’t had much so far,” he confirmed.

“Easter is a big period for us. We’ve got to come out of that with some success given the poor start we’ve had.”