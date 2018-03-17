Batley Bulldogs v Leigh: Underdogs Batley hoping to right some wrongs by upsetting Centurions

BATLEY BULLDOGS are aiming to right some wrongs as well as secure a place in Tuesday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round draw.

The Bulldogs have home advantage tomorrow against their Betfred Championship rivals Leigh Centurions (3pm).

Batley’s two league defeats this year have been at Leigh in their opening game and away to London Broncos six days ago and coach Matt Diskin said: “We got a bit of a spanking last week and we want to correct that and give a proper reflection of where we’re at.

“When we played them in the first game the score flattered them a little bit. We played well in certain patches, but it has become a theme – lapses of concentration at certain times let us down.”

Leigh’s only win in six games this year came against Batley, but Diskin warned: “They are a real quality side. They are having a bad run at the moment, but they’ve got quality personnel in there and they are a well-run club. It is a tough task for us and we are going in as underdogs.”

A Cup run could be lucrative for Batley and Diskin added: “There’s no expectation on us, but this is what the Challenge Cup’s all about, it is a romantic event and underdogs can thrive. It is a great competition, it gets dominated by the big guys, but everybody loves an underdog story and we want to add to that.”