Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams: Neighbours find different reasons to be motivated

NEIGHBOURS BATLEY Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams will both be highly motivated, but for different reasons, when they square off tomorrow.

The Heavy Woollen rivals clash in the closing game of the Betfred Championship’s Summer Bash at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool (5.30pm).

Bulldogs are on the back of successive wins over Rochdale Hornets, but boss Matt Diskin reckons they haven’t been at their best in recent weeks.

“I wouldn’t say we are on a roll,” he admitted.

“We are stuttering along at the moment.

“We are not playing the rugby we are potentially capable of, but we have picked up a couple of wins which is most important.

“I don’t believe we are in great form, there’s lots of areas to improve, but it is a derby and form does not count for much.”

Rams ended a 10-game losing run by drawing at Halifax last week.

“They are on the back of a really positive result and they had the better of us last year so it is going to be tough,” added Diskin.

“We are looking forward to it. The Summer Bash last year was probably the worst performance of my time here and we want to address that and keep improving.”

Bulldogs have been rocked by a wave of injuries which could rule up to 10 players out of tomorrow’s game.

Hooker Reiss Butterworth is set to make his debut after being recruited on a month’s loan from Bradford Bulls and Bulldogs have signed former York City Knights half-back Danny Sowerby, who has been playing amateur rugby for Lock Lane and training with Batley since last November.

Rams coach Neil Kelly believes his men have every incentive to play well tomorrow. He said: “We have set a standard with last week’s performance and we don’t want to fall below it because we’ve seen what happens.

“At the end of the day it was only a draw at Halifax and we need to get some wins.”

And he added: “Since we beat Batley at the Summer Bash last year they have had the better of us and another reason is Rochdale, Swinton, Barrow and Sheffield – the teams around us – play each other this week.

“Some of them are going to pick up points and we need to keep them at arm’s length.”