Batley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls: Matt Diskin relishing prospect of getting his hands on some silverware

BATLEY BULLDOGS have an opportunity to make a statement and lift some silverware tomorrow.

Bulldogs play host to league rivals Bradford Bulls in the final of the pre-season Yorkshire Cup (2pm).

Matt Diskin’s side are on a nine-match winning run stretching back to last season, but promoted Bulls are expected to be among the Betfred Championship’s front-runners in 2019.

“I think the Yorkshire Cup concept has been great, particularly for our preparations,” Diskin – a former Bulls player and assistant-coach – said.

“We’ve played games at an intensity we don’t normally get at this time of year and the opportunity to win some silverware is something we’ll grab with both hands at any time.”

Bulls, coached by ex-Batley boss John Kear, are tipped to challenge for promotion and Diskin insisted: “So they should be with the set-up, budget and quality players they’ve got.”

“They are far ahead of most clubs in the Championship in terms of what they can spend so it will be interesting to see where we are at. We believe we can compete with the best in the division on our day, but we realise we have to be at our best.”

Bulldogs have signed trialist Paul Brearley after he impressed in pre-season and are also in negotiations with another potential recruit.