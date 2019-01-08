Batley Bulldogs: Sterile game needs ‘a bit of biff’ claims Matt Diskin

RUGBY LEAGUE is in danger of having its blood and thunder removed, Batley Bulldogs boss Matt Diskin fears.

Diskin’s side made it two wins from two in pre-season when they opened their Yorkshire Cup campaign with a 36-0 crushing of Hunslet.

Batley's James Brown, centre.

But both teams had a player sent off early in the game when Batley’s Joe Taira was dismissed for fighting along with rival prop Richard Moore.

“There is one going off for both sides so it didn’t really affect us,” Diskin reflected.

“You have got two prop-forwards coming at each other, let them swing a couple, people want to see a bit of that every now and then.

“Give them a yellow card and sit them down, a red card spoils the game.

“It spoils any fixture, you have got two red-blooded prop forwards going at each other, who doesn’t want to see them have a swing at each other?

“I do, everybody else does – let them have a go. I don’t see the point of a red card; it really spoils the game.

“It is becoming a really sterilised game at the moment at all levels, which is disappointing.”

Diskin was happy to see Batley keep a clean sheet, but felt their overall performance was patchy.

He added: “Defensively to come away with zero, no matter what the level of rugby you are playing, is really important.

“I thought we quite defended comfortably all game. I thought in the first five minutes we were very good, but after that it was quite a scrappy game.

“We did show some glimpses of some real class with some of the tries we scored.”

Diskin added: “The game got a bit scrappy for multiple reasons.

“We made changes en-masse rather than filtering them in, like we will do in the season, but we want to give everybody a fair crack, particularly the trialist boys.

“So you are making a lot of changes and it is hard to maintain the fluency when you do that, but our boys did okay.

“We came away with a really good defensive display, there is still room for improvement, but to come away with a zero is massive.”

Batley have been drawn at home to York City Knights in the Yorkshire Cup semi-finals.

The game will be played on Sunday (2pm).