Batley Bulldogs: Manning on brink of first-team return

BOSS MATT Diskin expects to have players returning from illness and injury for the Good Friday visit of Dewsbury Rams.

“The blessing is, coming into the two games over Easter, we should have plenty of people coming back,” said Diskin, whose team visit Sheffield Eagles on Easter Monday.

Matt Diskin.

Dane Manning, who was stabbed in an incident at a nightclub earlier this month, could be available for Friday’s derby if he comes through training unscathed.

“His wound is healing nicely,” Diskin said of the former Leeds Rhinos forward.

“He is okay to resume full training so we’ll see how he pulls through this week.”

Batley suffered a second successive league defeat when they were beaten 40-14 by Featherstone Rovers two days ago.

They led 12-0 after eight minutes and were 14-10 ahead at half-time, but Diskin admitted old failings let them down.

Rovers did not go in front until the 51st minute, but scored four tries in the final quarter as Batley’s defence tired.

The try which nosed Featherstone in front came after Jason Crookes allowed a 40-20 kick to bounce into touch.

Diskin described that as a “brain explosion” and “bizarre” and he said: “It’s individual errors in concentration that cost us dearly week to week.

“That’s what we keep going on about and it’s stuff we need to improve on.”