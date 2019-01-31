Batley Bulldogs: Good start and we could make the top five says Louis Jouffret

FRENCH ACE Louis Jouffret reckons Batley Bulldogs can be a top-five side in the Betfred Championship this year.

Bulldogs won their final six games of 2018 to finish seventh after the Super-8s.

Jouffret’s arrival from Catalans Dragons’ reserve team in July was instrumental in that impressive run and he will wear the number six jersey this season when the top-five will go into the new-look play-offs.

“I played all of the Super-8s with Batley and really enjoyed it,” Jouffret said of his first spell with Batley. “I liked the team and I liked the way we played and I am really looking forward to this year now.

“I think we want to be in the play-offs and we’ve shown in the Yorkshire Cup we can be really, really good.”

Bulldogs reached the final of the pre-season tournament before being pipped 14-12 by full-timers Bradford Bulls.

Jouffret said: “We have got a good squad,” he added. “Last year we had some injuries, but this year we look really strong.

“We’ve had a good season and I think we are going to be ready. There’s a lot of good teams and it is going to be tough every week.

“We need to start well.”

Hull prop Lewis Bienek, 20, will continue his recovery from an ankle injury over the next few weeks but will then start his season on loan at Bulldogs.

Bulldogs begin their Championship campaign at home to Barrow Raiders on Sunday.

Dewsbury Rams have signed former Leeds Rhinos hooker and academy captain Harvey Whiteley.