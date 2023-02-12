Batley Bulldogs fixtures and results 2023
Here’s a full list of Batley Bulldogs’ fixtures for 2023 and results so far.
All Betfred Championship unless stated.
December
Mon 26 Dewsbury H noon pre-season
Bulldogs 32 (Tries White, Hodson, Lillycrop, Campbell, Morton, Flynn. Goals Morton 4), Dewsbury 22 (Tries Garside, Greensmith, Carr, Turner. Goals Turner 3).
January
Sun 22 York A 3pm pre-season
Cancelled – frozen pitch
Sun 29 Hunslet A pre-season
Hunslet 12 (Tries Tries: Knowles, Wray. Goals Sweeting 2), Bulldogs 20 (Tries Walshaw 2, Morton, Hodson. Goals Morton 2).
February
Sun 5 London A 3pm
London 20 (Tries Grant, B Leyland, Walker, Ulberg. Goals O Leyland 2), Bulldogs 30 (Tries Buchanan 2, Leak, Hodson, Flynn. Goals Meadows 2, Morton, Woods, White).
Sun 12 Swinton H 3pm
Bulldogs 16 (Tries Walshaw, Woods, Buchanan. Goals Meadows 2), Swinton 30 (Tries
Butt, Eaves, Badrock, Abram, Olds. Goals Abram 5).
Fri 17 Sheffield A 7.30pm
Sun 26 Keighley H 3pm
March
Sun 5 Halifax A 3pm
Mon 20 Barrow H 7.45pm
Sun 26 Whitehaven A 3pm
April
Fri 7 Featherstone H 7.30pm
Sun 16 Bradford A 3pm
May
Mon 8 Widnes H 7.45pm
Sat 13 Toulouse H 6pm
Sun 28 Halifax Summer Bash York TBC
June
Sun 4 York H 3pm
Sun 11 Newcastle A 3pm
Sun 18 Swinton A 3pm
Sun 25 London H 3pm
July
Sun 2 Barrow A 3pm
Sun 9 Halifax H 3pm
Sat 15 Toulouse A 6pm
Sat 29 Featherstone A 6pm
August
Sun 6 Bradford H 3pm
Sun 20 Keighley A 3pm
Fri 25 Sheffield H 7.30pm
September
Sun 3 Widnes A 3pm
Sun 10 Whitehaven H 3pm
Sun 17 York A 3pm
Sun 24 Newcastle H 3pm