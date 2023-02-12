News you can trust since 1890
Batley Bulldogs fixtures and results 2023

Here’s a full list of Batley Bulldogs’ fixtures for 2023 and results so far.

By Peter Smith
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

All Betfred Championship unless stated.

December

Mon 26 Dewsbury H noon pre-season

Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Bulldogs 32 (Tries White, Hodson, Lillycrop, Campbell, Morton, Flynn. Goals Morton 4), Dewsbury 22 (Tries Garside, Greensmith, Carr, Turner. Goals Turner 3).

January

Sun 22 York A 3pm pre-season

Cancelled – frozen pitch

Sun 29 Hunslet A pre-season

Hunslet 12 (Tries Tries: Knowles, Wray. Goals Sweeting 2), Bulldogs 20 (Tries Walshaw 2, Morton, Hodson. Goals Morton 2).

February

Sun 5 London A 3pm

London 20 (Tries Grant, B Leyland, Walker, Ulberg. Goals O Leyland 2), Bulldogs 30 (Tries Buchanan 2, Leak, Hodson, Flynn. Goals Meadows 2, Morton, Woods, White).

Sun 12 Swinton H 3pm

Bulldogs 16 (Tries Walshaw, Woods, Buchanan. Goals Meadows 2), Swinton 30 (Tries

Butt, Eaves, Badrock, Abram, Olds. Goals Abram 5).

Fri 17 Sheffield A 7.30pm

Sun 26 Keighley H 3pm

March

Sun 5 Halifax A 3pm

Mon 20 Barrow H 7.45pm

Sun 26 Whitehaven A 3pm

April

Fri 7 Featherstone H 7.30pm

Sun 16 Bradford A 3pm

May

Mon 8 Widnes H 7.45pm

Sat 13 Toulouse H 6pm

Sun 28 Halifax Summer Bash York TBC

June

Sun 4 York H 3pm

Sun 11 Newcastle A 3pm

Sun 18 Swinton A 3pm

Sun 25 London H 3pm

July

Sun 2 Barrow A 3pm

Sun 9 Halifax H 3pm

Sat 15 Toulouse A 6pm

Sat 29 Featherstone A 6pm

August

Sun 6 Bradford H 3pm

Sun 20 Keighley A 3pm

Fri 25 Sheffield H 7.30pm

September

Sun 3 Widnes A 3pm

Sun 10 Whitehaven H 3pm

Sun 17 York A 3pm

Sun 24 Newcastle H 3pm

