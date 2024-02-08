Ban rules ex-Leeds Rhinos man out of Salford Red Devils' Super League opener at Headingley

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
One of Salford Red Devils’ ex-Leeds Rhinos players will miss next week’s Betfred Super League opener between the sides after being handed a one-game ban.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:51 GMT
Salford Red Devils' former Leeds Rhinos prop King Vuniyayawa. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.Salford Red Devils' former Leeds Rhinos prop King Vuniyayawa. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Prop King Vuniyayawa, who played 16 times for Rhinos in 2021, received a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact in a pre-season game at St Helens. He is one of two top-flight players issued with a penalty notice from the latest match review panel. Huddersfield Giants forward Luke Yates is set to miss three games for a dangerous throw/lift against Castleford Tigers last weekend. He was also fined £250.

Greg Minikin, of Featherstone Rovers, received a two-game penalty notice and £150 fine for a similar offence in an 1895 Cup tie at Batley Bulldogs. Dewsbury Rams’ Ronan Dixon was suspended for one game for grade C dangerous contact against Bradford Bulls in the same competition. Penalty notices issued today (Thursday) take effect from next weekend, to allow time for potential appeals.

Warrington Wolves’ Connor Wrench (grade D) and ex-Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer (grade B), both avoided a ban despite being charged with head contact in last weekend’s defeat by Leigh Leopards. Salford’s Finley Yates (grade C) also escaped punishment under the RFL’s pre-season amnesty on head contact for incidents graded A to D.

Other players charged by the review panel were: Sam Smeaton (Doncaster, grade B head contact) - £125 fine; Evan Hodgson (Sheffield Eagles, grade B head contact) - £125 fine; Ryan Johnston (Barrow Raiders, grade B disputes decision) - £125 fine

