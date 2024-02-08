Ban rules ex-Leeds Rhinos man out of Salford Red Devils' Super League opener at Headingley

Salford Red Devils' former Leeds Rhinos prop King Vuniyayawa. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Prop King Vuniyayawa, who played 16 times for Rhinos in 2021, received a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact in a pre-season game at St Helens. He is one of two top-flight players issued with a penalty notice from the latest match review panel. Huddersfield Giants forward Luke Yates is set to miss three games for a dangerous throw/lift against Castleford Tigers last weekend. He was also fined £250.

Greg Minikin, of Featherstone Rovers, received a two-game penalty notice and £150 fine for a similar offence in an 1895 Cup tie at Batley Bulldogs. Dewsbury Rams’ Ronan Dixon was suspended for one game for grade C dangerous contact against Bradford Bulls in the same competition. Penalty notices issued today (Thursday) take effect from next weekend, to allow time for potential appeals.

Warrington Wolves’ Connor Wrench (grade D) and ex-Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer (grade B), both avoided a ban despite being charged with head contact in last weekend’s defeat by Leigh Leopards. Salford’s Finley Yates (grade C) also escaped punishment under the RFL’s pre-season amnesty on head contact for incidents graded A to D.