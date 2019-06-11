Bad luck continues for Hunslet’s Aiden Hema

IN-FORM HUNSLET are waiting to hear if front-rower Aiden Hema is facing a long spell on the sidelines.

Hema was injured during last week’s 34-0 demolition of Keighley Cougars in Betfred League One.

Coach Gary Thornton said: “He has a suspected broken ankle.

“He went to hospital, but it was too swollen for them to X-ray so he has to go back.

“It is a shame because he has only just come back from injury.”

Hunslet otherwise came through unscathed and the injury was the only blot on an outstanding night for the Parksiders.

“I was really pleased, defensively we were really good,” Thornton said of his side’s second successive win.

“We were delighted to keep them to zero and it could have been a higher score.

“The conditions weren’t great and we missed some goal kicks.

“But it was good to build on what we did at Newcastle and put two decent performances together.”

Thornton feels his team, who play host to Doncaster in three days’ time, can still improve.

“We were probably guilty of over-playing in the second half,” he added.

“We didn’t play to the conditions, but that is me being picky. We scored some decent tries and kept a League One side to zero. We are steadily improving which is a positive sign for us.”

Meanwhile, Hunslet have signed half-back/hooker Romain Pallares on trial from French side Toulouse Olympique.

“He came through Catalans’ academy and played for Toulouse,” Thornton said. “He represented Spain in the World Cup qualifiers and Spain’s coach Darren Fisher put me on to him. He wants to try the English game so we will see how we go with it.”