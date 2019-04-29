Away-win niggles leave a sting in the tail for Featherstone Rovers’ trip to Rochdale Hornets

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS’ 26-12 win at Barrow Raiders was marred by a fitness concern over prop Jack Bussey.

Coach Ryan Carr confirmed: “Jack picked up an elbow injury.

“We are not too sure of the extent, but he will be going for scans.”

Rovers, who visit Rochdale Hornets in the Betfred Championship on Sunday, also have several “niggles” which players carried through the Easter period.

“The boys have had to back up because we don’t have the luxury to dip people in and out,” Carr added.

Tom Holmes, who has returned to Rovers on loan from Huddersfield Giants, made his comeback from a knee reconstruction and got through the game with no ill-effects.

He had not played since last year’s Summer Bash and Carr said: “The return-to-play protocol from Huddersfield’s medical staff was for him to play 50-60 minutes.

“They didn’t want him to play the full game. He got through unscathed and that’ll be good for his confidence.

“He can move on, forget about the injury and concentrate on his footy now.”

Of the way Rovers played at Barrow, Carr reflected: “I wasn’t pleased with the performance – we made too many errors and gave away a few penalties – but I was really pleased to get the result we wanted.”