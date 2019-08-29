Ava Seumanufagai: Leeds Rhinos’ ‘weekend off’ has given us a chance to up the intensity levels

THIS WEEK has been tough.

Leeds Rhinos' Ava Seumanufagai in action against London.

With having no game last weekend we got a bit of a rest after the St Helens match two weeks ago, but then we came back in and had probably one of the toughest training sessions since I’ve been here.

Training has been ramped right up, they’ve upped the contact and upped the kilometres and that’s what we need at this stage. When you have a long turnaround you have more time to recover so training becomes a lot harder.

I think the break since the last game has been good for us.

I like having byes every now and then because everyone is carrying knocks – I don’t know anybody who doesn’t play without a little injury here or there – and a weekend off is the best time to heal and get over the little niggles.

London Broncos coach Danny Ward.

Having a bye every now and again is good for the body, but we have been ripping in this week and we know Sunday at London is a massive game for us.

It is pretty much a do or die.

We are two points off them and if we win we will be in a good position.

We won’t be where we want to be, but we definitely don’t want to be at the bottom of the ladder.

Our points difference is a lot better than London’s so a win pretty much makes us safe.

Coming from the NRL, I have never been in this situation before – I didn’t even know there was relegation before I got over here!

I understand how important it is for us not to get relegated, so let’s get the win this week – we need this one.

We’ve been training hard and doing lots of video and we know we are in for a tough game.

There’s been two close games against London this year and it was tight when we played them at the Magic Weekend, but we have gone well over the past month, bar the last game.

We just need to take into this weekend what we did against Huddersfield and Catalans.

I feel like we have come a long way since a couple of months ago, but we need to turn up on the day. That is the main thing, turning up ready to play and, if we do that, we’re confident we’ll get the win we need.

It’ll be good to see a lot of Leeds fans down in London.

It’s quite a small ground so, if we have a good support base, it will make all the difference.

It is a 3g pitch there and that’ll be a new experience for me.

I have trained on one, at Kirkstall, but never played on it before.

I came off with concussion against Saints so I want to have a big game and make an impact on Sunday.

Before that I was really happy with how I was going, fitting in well and knowing the plays.

I am feeling good and confident as well which is probably the main thing for me.

I was a bit rattled after the last game, but I am okay now and good to go.

That’s good because this is the most important time of the year now. Every team has something to play for and we have got next year to prepare for as well.

We want to keep the same pack for next year, as much as we can, so it’s good for us to get some practice at the back end of this season.

Everyone’s playing for positions, as well.

We have got people coming back from injury, there’s competition for places and everyone has a lot to prove.