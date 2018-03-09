Apologetic Featherstone fan is banned by club after lighting flare

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS say an individual has been banned from attending matches after admitting being responsible for igniting a “pyrotechnic” during last weekend’s win at Leigh Centurions.

The club say the person responsible came forward after Rovers launched an investigation into the incident which resulted in an injury to young supporter Ella Musther.

A club statement said: “They met with Ella and members of her family, offering a sincere apology for their actions while paying for the cost of a VIP experience within the TASK Utilities Premier Suite for this Sunday’s Betfred Championship game against Swinton Lions.”

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “I believe the club has acted promptly and professionally in identifying the person responsible and the correct course of action has been taken.

“The person responsible was full of remorse and did not, at the time, fully understand the repercussions of their actions. The person has, however, spent time with Ella and her family, profusely apologising and totally accepts the ban which has been imposed.

“The person’s actions were undoubtedly absurd but, having spoken at length, we believe this was very much a moment of madness on their part rather than an act carried out with the intention of harming people.”