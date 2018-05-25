Amatuer RL: Parkside pushing to go eight clear at halfway point in season

HUNSLET CLUB Parkside will be out to show television viewers what they are capable of when they play host to Myton Warriors in the National Conference Premier Division tomorrow.

The clash between the unbeaten leaders and the side bottom of the table will be televised live on the Freesports channel (4.05pm kick-off).

Luke Pettman.

An 11th successive victory would lift Parkside eight points clear of their nearest rivals at the halfway stage and take them a step closer to completing a remarkable clean-sweep by topping the third, second, first and premier division tables in successive seasons.

Parkside will be without Mark Stubley and Ryan Gaunt, who have work commitments and Adam Biscomb is unavailable. Mikey Hayward, Luke Pettman and Mikey Hoyle are all set to return after missing the past two games. Youngster Elliott Morgan keeps his place in the squad after impressing in the last two away victories and Hunslet have also added 19-year-old Charlie Magee to their squad.

Myton’s only win so far came against Siddal last week.

Milford Marlins, Thornhill Trojans, Oulton Raiders, Stanningley, East Leeds and Hunslet Warriors are all without a National Conference fixture this weekend.

Trojans are in action tonight against Dewsbury Celtic in a Jim Brown Heavy Woollen Cup semi-final at Crow Nest Park (7pm).