Amateur RL: Warriors fight back to end losing streak

Have your say

HUNSLET WARRIORS ended their five-game losing run in National Conference Division Two by fighting back to win 34-26 at Hull Dockers.

Scott Malpass crossed twice for Warriors after they went 12-0 down midway through the first half.

Hunslet Warriors' Matty Scott in action against Hull Dockers.

Dave Norton, Connor Jordan, Lee West and Luke Day also got on the score sheet and Daryl Gaunt landed five goals.

Hunslet’s Gareth Croft was sent-off and Jordan sin-binned in a stormy game which also featured two red cards and a yellow for the hosts.

Matty Scott had an outstanding game for the Leeds side.

Liam Copland scored a try and six goals as leaders Stanningley continued their title challenge with a 33-18 victory over Wigan St Jude’s.

Other try scorers were Adam Benn, Dean Parker, Jack Smith and Ryan Taylor and Callum Smithson added a drop goal.

Under-strength East Leeds put up a good show in a 34-22 loss at Askam.

Ash Holmes crossed twice and John Carter and Jack Norfolk also touched down.

Tim Norfolk kicked two goals and Mark Greenwood added one.

Hunslet Club Parkside extended their unbeaten start in the Premier Division to 10 games with a 30-16 victory at Underbank.

Parkside led 16-0, but the Huddersfield outfit rallied to level the scores going into the final quarter before a strong finish maintained Hunslet’s 100 per cent record.

Jamie Fields scored a try and five goals and Ben Shulver, Jamie Bradley, Andy Hullock and George Clarke also crossed.

Milford Marlins completed a third successive win in Division One, outclassing Skirlaugh 28-18.

Jacob Skinner led the way with a try and four goals.

Other try scorers were Matt Brocksom, Steve Bacon, Tom Wilson and Josh Cawood.

Oulton Raiders are on a five-game losing run after a 38-33 defeat by Leigh Miners.

Kieron Walpole bagged a brace of tries for Raiders who led 32-20 with 10 minutes remaining.

Hal Day, Lawrence Dibb, Ben Broady and Declan Storey also touched down, and Jordan Gale kicked four goals and a drop goal.

Leaders Thornhill Trojans beat Dudley Hill 18-4 thanks to tries by Danny Ratcliffe (2) and Will Gledhill and three goals from Joel Gibson.