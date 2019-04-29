Amateur RL: Victory spoils sealed late by reigning champions Hunslet Club Parkside

Have your say

REIGNING CHAMPIONS Hunslet Club Parkside left it late to seal a hard-fought 10-2 win at Thatto Heath Crusaders in the National Conference Premier Division.

Crusaders, the new National Cup holders, led 2-0 through a 30th-minute penalty goal, kicked by former Wakefield Trinity player Bobbie Goulding.

Hunslet Warriors' Lee West. Picture: Ainsley Bennett.

With 10 minutes left, Hunslet winger Connor Squires went over for the opening try and, on 75, George Clark charged down a kick and won the race to touch down, fellow prop Jamie Fields converting.

Oulton Raiders saw off Saddleworth Rangers 32-22 in Division One.

They led 24-6 at half-time through two tries each for Dom Flanagan and Andy Tillett and a Jakob Thompson touchdown.

The gap was cut to six points before Danny Macintosh crossed, Josh Murray landed his third conversions and Flanagan booted two late drop goals.

Hunslet Warriors' Dale Bateson takes on the Oldham St Anne's defence. Picture: Ainsley Bennett.

Stanningley suffered a third successive defeat, going down 36-16 to visitors Featherstone Lions.

Liam Copland scored a try and two goals and Ben Selby and Jamaine Ruan were Stanningley’s other try scorers.

For Lions, Lewis Jackson scored a hat-trick, Jordan Gale crossed twice and Joe Fox, Liam Kay and Gareth Williamson also touched down, with Richard Dedicoat adding two goals.

Milford were beaten 18-0 at leaders Pilkington Recs.

Hunslet Warriors' Jordan Gale on the attack against Oldham St Anne's. Picture: Ainsley Bennett.

East Leeds led Wigan St Judes 24-10 at half-time in Division Two, but collapsed to a 44-30 defeat. Nathan Conroy scored a try and four goals in the opening 40 and Shane Plunkett, Tom Norfolk and Jack Norfolk also got on the scoresheet, but Easts’ discipline fell apart in the second half and they added only a try by Billy Evans which Jason Priestley converted.

Hunslet Warriors are second in Division Three after a 22-20 win over Oldham St Anne’s.

Daryl Gaunt, Dillon Thornton, Luke Naughton and Matty Scott were Warriors’ try scorers and Jordan Gale added three goals.

Gav Davis scored four tries as Batley Boys extended their unbeaten run to six games with a 42-24 win at Heworth, who had led 10-0. Adam Bingham notched a try and seven goals and Josh Knowles and Aaron James completed the scoring.