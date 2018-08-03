Amateur RL: Table-toppers Parkside to receive league leaders trophy

Have your say

Table-topping Hunslet Club Parkside take on second -placed Egremont Rangers in the NCL Premier Division tomorrow having already secured top spot in the league.

Hunslet could be at nearly full strength with only Michael Waite unavailable due to suspension.

Hunslet will be presented with the league leaders shield after the game.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, eighth-placed Normanton Knights host West Hull.

In Division One, 10th-placed Oulton Raiders travel to ninth-placed Shaw Cross Sharks, while fifth-placed Milford Marlins play at eighth-placed Skirlaugh.

East Leeds are at home to Drighlington in a must-win Division Two derby.

Easts are, realistically, out of the automatic promotion race, but are aiming to qualify for the play-offs for teams finishing from third to sixth in the divisional standings.

They expect to be close to full strength for tomorrow’s game, with several players returning from injury, work commitments and holiday.