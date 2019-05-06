Amateur RL: Stumbling Stanningley outgunned by Oulton Raiders

OULTON won the National Conference Division One derby 30-16 to hand Stanningley a fourth successive defeat.

Josh Murray scored a try and five goals for Raiders, Dave Jagger bagged a brace and other try scorers were Chris Hope and Keiron Walpole. Dion Henry, Kyle Turner and Liam Copland, who added two goals, were Stanningley’s try scorers.

Milford hit back from 12-4 down in the second half to see off winless Saddleworth 28-18.

Jack Payne, Tom Wilson, Josh Nathaniel and Steve Bacon scored Milford’s tries and Martin Loveridge contributed six goals. East Leeds pulled off a crucial 16-14 win at Clock Face Miners in a Division Two relegation battle. Ryan Woofitt bagged a brace, Gaz Lally crossed and Nathan Conroy added two goals.

Hunslet Warriors are second in Division Three after a 16-8 win over visitors Waterhead Warriors. Jordan Gale scored a try and a goal, Tyler Dargan and Liam Brown also crossed and Daryl Gaunt added a goal. Former Leeds academy player Billy McDermott, son of Rhinos legend Barrie McDermott, was Waterhead’s try scorer.

In the Premier Division, champions Hunslet Club Parkside were beaten 18-13 at Wath Brow Hornets after leading 7-0 at half-time through a Jack McShane try and goal, plus drop goal, from Danny Rowse. Ben Shulver’s try, converted by Jamie Fields, was all Parkside managed in the second half.

Thornhill Trojans are off the bottom on points difference, despite losing 26-24 to Thatto Heath Crusaders. Joel Gibson was sent off for alleged punching on 67 minutes and they had Casey Johnson sin-binned for persistent offending three minutes later, when they led 24-12. Thatto Heath drew level and Johnson was sent off immediately on his return for allegedly running in. His team- mate George Woodcock was also red-carded (alleged foul and abusive language), along with an opponent, but Thatto received the penalty and former Wakefield Trinity player Bobbie Goulding booted the match-winner.

Nick Mitchell (2), Will Gledhill and Matthew Tebb scored Trojans’ tries. Gibson (3) and Woodcock added goals.