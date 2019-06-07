Amateur RL: Struggling East Leeds have troops back for clash with Ince Rose Bridge

East Leeds have been dragged into a National Conference Division Two relegation battle and the fight is not getting any easier.

Now third from bottom, Easts have won only three of their 10 fixtures so far and face a huge challenge at home to leaders Ince Rose Bridge tomorrow.

They were hit by a number of late withdrawals last week, when they lost 48-6 at West Bowling and Maurice Mayne, who played for them in the Conference two decades ago, was drafted in from the second team – aged 51.

The good news this weekend is the return of several influential players, including Jack and Tim Norfolk and Nathan Conroy.

Club spokesman Malcolm Waite said: “We will be a bit stronger than we were last week, but we’ve still got a tough job on our hands.”

Promotion-chasing Milford are away to relegation-threatened Oulton Raiders in a big derby in Division One.

In the same league, seventh-placed Stanningley visit the team immediately above them, Wigan St Patrick’s.

Third-division leaders Hunslet Warriors’ title credentials will be tested when they travel to fourth-placed Batley Boys.

Hunslet Club Parkside are without a game in the Premier Division, but second-bottom Thornhill Trojans have an opportunity to get their season up and running away to the club below them, Kells.