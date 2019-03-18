Amateur RL: Stanningley up to second spot after seeing off Wigan St Patrick’s

PROMOTED STANNINGLEY are second in National Conference Division One, behind Pilkington Recs on points difference, after an impressive 18-10 win over Wigan St Patrick’s.

Stanningley, coached by Leeds Rhinos’ Ashton Golding and Jordan Lilley who is on loan at Bradford Bulls, are one of only three unbeaten teams in the division after two rounds, alongside Recs and Leeds rivals Oulton Raiders, who have only played once.

They took an early 8-0 lead through a try by Liam Selby and penalty and conversion from Liam Copland. Josh Jones’ try, goaled by Copland, made it 14-4 before the interval and Copland completed their scoring 15 minutes into the second half.

Milford were beaten 32-12 at Skirlaugh in the same division.

The Leeds side hit back from 12-0 down to level the scores at half-time through tries by Dwaine McRea and Joe Ramsden, both converted by Ryan Oxtoby, but were shut out in the second half despite a big effort from loose-forward James Barker.

Champions Hunslet Club Parkside got off the mark in the Premier Division with an 18-0 home win over Leigh Miners Rangers. All the scoring was done in the first half with Craig Miles, man of the match Jamie Bradley and Mark Stubley touching down.

Jamie Fields converted the first two and Connor Squires improved the third.

Fixtures involving Oulton Raiders, East Leeds and Hunslet Warriors were postponed owing to waterlogged pitches.

Meanwhile, the weather was kinder in Athens where a Heavy Woollen under-23s side – made up of players from Thornhill Trojans, Dewsbury Celtic, Shaw Cross Sharks, Birstall Victoria, Batley Boys, Dewsbury Moor and Ossett Trinity – beat Greece under-23s 60-0.

Scrum-half Aiden Ineson was man of the match and Nathan Waring and George Woodcock also impressed.