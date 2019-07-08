Amateur RL: Stanningley stun Normanton Knights to fend off drop fears

Have your say

Stanningley eased their National Conference Division One relegation fears – and gave Leeds rivals Oulton Raiders a hand – with an impressive 46-6 win at Normanton Knights.

Stanningley are now six points clear of the drop-zone and the result left Knights third from bottom, one place and now four points behind Oulton who have a game in hand.

Aiden Scully and Eddie Crossland both bagged a brace for Stanningley who have climbed to seventh in the table.

Liam Copland touched down and kicked seven goals and Adam Benn, Jack Smith and Rylee Captein were the other try scorers.

That result, coupled with Raiders’ 30-24 home win over York Acorn, also boosted Oulton’s survival hopes.

Greg Colbridge (2), Andy Williamson, Dave Jagger and Liam Wiggins were Raiders’ try scorers and Josh Murray kicked five goals.

Milford had John Elkington sent-off midway through the second half of their 14-14 draw with visitors Wigan At Patrick’s and Zak Snellgrove was sin-binned before the break.

Milford’s try scorers were Jacob Skinner, Scott Johnson and Matt Brocksom and Jake Payne added a conversion.

Milford remain fourth in the table and on track for a crack at promotion through the play-offs.

Struggling East Leeds were beaten 30-22 at home by Barrow Island in Division Two, after leading 10-0.

Nathan Conroy scored a try, three goals and was sin-binned. Jason Priestley crossed twice and Ryan Wooffit also touched down.

With previous leaders Woolston Rovers dropping a point at Dewsbury Celtic, a 28-8 win away to Oldham St Anne’s took Hunslet Warriors top of Division Three.

Liam Brown scored a hat-trick, other try scorers were Tyler Gargan and Daryl Gaunt, and Jordan Gale booted four goals.

After back-to-back wins over West Hull, which knocked them off top spot, Hunslet Club Parkside reinforced their Premier Division title challenge with an 18-0 home victory over new leaders Wath Brow Hornets.

Parkside’s seventh successive win was achieved through tries by Connor Squires (2) and Ben Shulver, plus three goals from Andy Hullock.