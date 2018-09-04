Amateur RL: Stanningley seal title but sink Hunslet survival bid

THERE WERE contrasting emotions for Leeds sides Stanningley and Hunslet Warriors after their National Conference Division Two derby.

Stanningley’s 42-12 home win sealed the title and condemned Warriors to relegation. The visitors went ahead through an early Liam Brown try and the first of Daryl Gaunt’s two conversions, but were trailing 38-6 when Lee Coates scored their second touchdown soon after the break. Niall Murphy bagged a brace for Stanningley, Liam Copland added a try and five goals and Sean Connolly, Adam Benn, Luke Shillitoe, Luke Teasdale and Jordan Walker also touched down.

Joel Gibson was among the try scorers for Thornhill Trojans at the weekend.

James Duckworth crossed twice for Easts Leeds in a 42-28 home loss to Askam. Other try scorers were Ash Holmes, Aaron Gledhill and Thomas Holmes and Billy Evans booted four goals.

Oulton Raiders seem assured of Division One survival following a 31-18 home win over Skirlaugh. Dave Jagger touched down twice, Dom Flanagan crossed and kicked two goals and other try scorers were Andy Williamson, who added a drop goal, Adrian Holdsworth and Chris Hope. Danny Macintosh booted one conversion.

A 34-12 win over Ince Rose Bridge kept Milford Marlins on course for the play-offs. Try scorers were Josh Nathaniel, Matt Brocksom, James Barker (2), Luke Watts and Joe Ramsden. Josh Parle (3) and Martin Loveridge (2) kicked the goals.

Thornhill Trojans sealed promotion with a 28-6 win over Lock Lane. Joel Gibson scored two tries and four goals and Jake Wilson, Nick Mitchell and James Craven also crossed.

Hunslet Club Parkside had Jamie Fields and Craig McShane sent off, along with an opponent, in the first half of their 40-4 win at Wigan St Patricks.

Omar Alrawi scored a hat-trick and other try scorers were Danny Harrison, Connor Squires, Kieran Murphy and Wayne Foster. Danny Rowse (4) and Fields (2) added goals.

Parkside will complete a perfect league season if they win at home to Siddal on Saturday.