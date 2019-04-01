Amateur RL: Stanningley’s late-game recovery stuns Myton Warriors

STANNINGLEY STAGED a dramatic late recovery to beat Myton Warriors 16-14 in National Conference Division One.

The Leeds side trailed by eight points with 11 minutes left, but back-to-back tries from Jack Smith and Jack Vincent and Liam Copland’s second goal secured a 16-14 win. Stephen Walton was Stanningley’s other try scorer.

Martin Loveridge kicked three goals and a drop in Milford’s 19-12 win at Wigan St Patrick’s. Jon Elkington, Matt Brocksom and Dwayne McRea scored Milford’s tries.

Oulton Raiders were beaten 46-26 by Normanton Knights, after trailing only 14-10 at half-time. Danny Mackintosh and Kieron Walpole – who finished with three goals – scored first-half tries and Jakob Thompson, Declan Storey and Adrian Holdsworth crossed after the interval.

East Leeds suffered a 56-20 setback at Ince Rose Bridge, despite playing against 12 men for an hour and 11 during a 10-minute spell in the first half in a game which featured a flurry of cards. It was 28-0 inside half an hour and 44-4 after 53 minutes before Easts salvaged some pride.

Luke Tomlinson, Billy Evans, Dominic Hardisty and Adam Keedy were East’s try scorers and Nathan Conroy and Jason Priestley added a goal each.

The numbers were evened up on the hour when Conroy was sin-binned for dissent and Josh Longbottom was shown yellow – along with an opponent – for fighting late on.

Hunslet Warriors staged a second-half fightback, but were beaten 36-22 at Heworth. Dave Norton, Josh McLelland, Nathan Clapham and Daryl Gaunt were Warriors’ try scorers and Jordan Gale kicked three conversions.

Batley Boys ended Drighlington’s unbeaten run with a 30-10 victory thanks to tries by Josh Knowles (2), Josh O’Sullivan, Gavin Davis, Tom Brooke and Matt Sheridan. Adam Bingham kicked two goals and Luke Sheridan contributed one. Ethan Hallas and Ben Speight crossed for Drighlington and Michael Sanderson landed a conversion.

Joel Gibson, Casey Johnson and Will Poching were try scorers for Thornhill Trojans in a 22-17 Premier Division defeat at Siddal. Declan Tomlinson kicked two goals and Gibson booted a drop.