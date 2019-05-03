Amateur RL: Stanningley raid reserves as injuries bite ahead of Oulton derby

Injury problems are mounting for Stanningley ahead of tomorrow’s derby at Oulton Raiders in National Conference Division One.

Full-back Jack Smith (concussion) has been ruled out and centre Tom Sharp and half-back Josh Jones are also sidelined. Kyle Furner, who can play full-back or in the halves, will return and Tyler Hart is set to take over from Sharp after impressing in the academy.

Scotland students player Luke Wilson will make his debut. Milford, meanwhile, visit Saddleworth Rangers.

East Leeds are down to the bare bones for their Division Two trip to Clock Face Miners with Casey Canterbury, Reggie Brown and Ryan Woofit unavailable and injury doubts over Jack Norfolk and Luke Tomlinson.

Hunslet Warriors play host to Waterhead Warriors in Division Three and Batley Boys are at home against Leigh East.

Hunslet Club Parkside make the long trip to Cumbria to take on Wath Brow Hornets who are second in the Premier Division. Parkside produced an impressive performance at Thatto Heath Crusaders last weekend, but will be without centre Kieran Murphy and stand-off Andrew Hullock and will give a late fitness test to back-rower Liam Thompson.

Jamie Bradley is set to return and Duane Goodyear and Michael Nuttall are also added to the squad.

Thornhill Trojans are at home to Thatto Heath.