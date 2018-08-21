Amateur RL: Stanningley promoted to Division One

STANNINGLEY have secured promotion to National Conference Division One following a 50-4 romp at Drighlington – and one win from their final two games will see them promoted as champions.

Sean Connolly bagged a brace and Liam Copland scored a try and seven goals for Stanningley who led 22-0 at half-time. Other try scorers were Carl McGuigan, Josh Jones, Luke Teasdale, Jack Sykes, Luke Shillitoe and Adam Benn. Johnny Stainburn replied for Drighlington.

Luke Naughton.

East Leeds’ were hammered 50-0 at second-placed Dewsbury Moor.

Hunslet Warriors boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with a 36-20 win over Wigan St Jude’s.

Stand-off Daryl Gaunt scored a try and six goals, Liam Brown and Liam Gaunt both crossed twice and Luke Naughton also touched down.

Oulton Raiders boosted their hopes of staying up when they defeated Ince Rose Bridge 27-14.

Rhys Greenall.

Raiders are now two points clear of third-bottom Bridge. Dom Flanagan scored two tries for Oulton, Chris Hope, Danny Stanley and Matthew Stableford got the others and Tom Egan added three goals. Danny Mackintosh kicked a drop goal.

Milford Marlins are in the final play-off spot after a 40-16 win at York Acorn. Ukrainians Mykmairo Troian, Yevheni Trusov and Okeksanda Kozar were among their try scorers alongside together with Dwaine McRea, Dave Watmough, James Barker and Josh Parle. Watmough added six goals.

Leaders Thornhill Trojans’ 14-match winning run ended with a 32-16 defeat at Leigh Miners, who are four points behind in second place.

Luke Haigh (2) and George Woodcock were Trojans’ try scorers. Woodcock and Joel Gibson kicked a goal each, but Jake Wilson and Gibson were sin-binned in the second half.

Premier Division leaders Hunslet Club Parkside are two games away from completing a perfect season.

Parkside have won all their 20 league games so far and have only Wigan St Patrick’s (away) and Siddal (home) to play in the regular campaign. Ben Shulver scored two tries in Parkside’s 30-12 win over Underbank Rangers. Jamie Bradley, Dale Harris and Craig McShane were the other try scorers and Danny Rowse kicked four conversions and a penalty.