Amateur RL: Stanningley one win from promotion

STANNINGLEY – COACHED by Leeds Rhinos’ Jordan Lilley and Ashton Golding – are one win away from automatic promotion and need three points to be crowned National Conference Division Two champions.

Niall Murphy’s drop goal 12 minutes from time proved the difference in a tense 19-18 win at Saddleworth Rangers.

Jack Sykes, Murphy and Luke Teasdale scored Stanningley’s tries, all converted by Liam Copland.

East Leeds’ promotion hopes suffered a major setback when they were beaten 44-12 at Wigan St Jude’s.

Billy Evans converted tries by Jason Priestley and Adam Wrigg.

Second-bottom Hunslet Warriors slumped to a 50-12 defeat at Askam.

Liam Gaunt and Liam Brown scored their tries, with Ben Gale adding the extras to both.

Milford Marlins are down to sixth in Division One following a 28-2 home defeat by leaders Thornhill Trojans who will be promoted – as champions – if they win at Leigh Miners next week.

Milford trailed only 4-2 at half-time, Martin Loveridge booting a penalty in reply to two goals from Joel Gibson.

But Danny Ratcliffe crossed for the first of his brace after Milford’s former Rhinos academy player Josh Sunley was sin-binned early in the second half and Ryan Fenton and Luke Haigh also touched down. Gibson converted all four.

Oulton Raiders did their hopes of avoiding relegation a power of good with a 30-16 home win over Leigh Miners.

Oulton are unbeaten in their last three games, with two wins and a draw, after a run of 11 successive defeats.

Matty Stableford scored two tries, Jordan Gale, James Cruickshank and Andy Williams also touched down and man of the match Tom Egan landed five goals from as many attempts.

Hunslet Club Parkside are three wins away from completing a perfect season in the Premier Division.

Already crowned league leaders, Parkside extended their 100 per cent record to 19 games with a 32-12 success at Normanton Knights.

Dale Harris crossed twice, Craig McShane, Danny Rowse and Omar Alrawi also touched down.

Jamie Fields kicked a penalty and four conversions and Rowse added a goal.