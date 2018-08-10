Amateur RL: Stanningley are looking to ‘get back on the horse’ at Saddleworth

Have your say

STANNINGLEY WILL be looking to bounce back when they visit Saddleworth Rangers in National Conference Division Two tomorrow.

The Leeds side are two points clear at the top of the table, but missed a chance to move a step nearer promotion and the title when they slumped to a shock 32-4 defeat at lowly West Bowling last weekend.

Jordan Lilley.

“It was a disappointing loss,” coach Jordan Lilley admitted. “A few changes have been made for Saturday.

“Jack Sykes, Jack Vincent, Harris Stockdale and Jermaine Ruan come back into the squad after missing last week’s game through other commitments.

“And Tim Davis comes in to make his debut for the first team.”

East Leeds are also in promotion contention, though they will have to do it through the play-offs.

James Duckworth and Jordan Norminton are injury doubts for tomorrow’s trip to Wigan St Jude’s and Ben Walkin is unavailable.

Spokesman Malcolm Waite said: “It’s a tough one, but one we’ve got to win to stand a chance of doing anything promotion-wise.”

Hunslet Warriors visit Askam. In Division One, Milford Marlins are home to Thornhill Trojans and Oulton Raiders host Pilkington Recs.

Premier Division leaders Hunslet Club Parkside visit Normanton Knights.