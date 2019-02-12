Amateur RL: Schofield ‘junior’ takes up the coaching reins at Hunslet Warriors

Have your say

HUNSLET WARRIORS have appointed Jonathan Schofield as head coach.

Schofield, son of former Leeds and Great Britain star Garry Schofield, is a former assistant-coach at Dewsbury Rams and had a stint in caretaker charge at the Tetley’s Stadium in 2017.

The 28-year-old had spells as a player at Castleford Tigers, York City Knights and Dewsbury Rams and now works for Wakefield Trinity.

He is due to take his first training session tonight and Warriors will play host to Oulton Raiders in a pre-season game on Saturday.

They begin their National Conference Division Three campaign at home in a derby with Batley Boys on Saturday, February 23.

Meanwhile, Hunslet Club Parkside cruised into the second round of the National Cup with a 66-6 win at Lambwath Lions.

Jack McShane scored a hat-trick and other tries went to Omar Alrawi (2), Callum Wheeler, Charlie Magee, Jake Corney, Marcus Broadhead, Mark Stubley, Connor Dunbar and Jack Carvill. Conversion points came from the sure-footed Luke Medley (8) and Jay Cunningham.

Oulton Raiders won 34-6 in a pre-season game at Eastmoor Dragons thanks to tries by Jack Ledger (2), Kieran Walpole, Jacob Thompson, Ben Brady, Jake Woods and Josh Murray. Walpole kicked two goals and James Cruikshank added one.