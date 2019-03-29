Amateur RL: Sam Storey books berth in East Leeds squad on his return to club

EAST LEEDS have strengthened their squad by re-signing their former youngster Sam Storey, who had a spell in Super League club Warrington Wolves’ academy.

Storey is in contention to feature for Easts away to National Conference Division Two leaders Ince Rose Bridge tomorrow.

Jack Norfolk is unavailable for East Leeds' trip to Ince Rose Bridge. Picture: JPIMedia.

Club spokesman Malcolm Waite said: “He played for us and went to Warrington, but it didn’t work out and he has come back to the club.

“He’s a centre/second-row, he has trained and he is in the squad.

“Having someone like that available is good for us.”

Easts will be without influential duo Dave Nurse and Jack Norfolk, who are unavailable, but Shane Plunkett, Ash Holmes and Adam Wrigg also come back into contention.

Hunslet Warriors have an opportunity to put pressure on the early pace-setters in Division Three when they visit Heworth tomorrow.

Warriors, under new coach Jonathan Schofield, have won three of their four games so far and thrashed Gateshead 36-0 last week.

Premier Division leaders Hunslet Club Parkside are without a game, but Thornhill Trojans visit Siddal.

Stanningley suffered their first defeat of the Division One season when they were beaten 36-22 at York Acorn last week.

They aim to bounce back at home to Myton Warriors and Ashton Golding, who is joint-coach alongside Jordan Lilley, said: “No players will be dropped this week going into a tough test.

“We, as a coaching staff, believed we had enough in the squad to win that game, but take no credit away from Acorn who were better on the day.

“With it being amateur rugby league players will naturally miss games as their availability will vary so late calls will be made [today] to see who’s available.

“Luckily we have the likes of Luke Townsend, Josh Foster and Dion Henry who are all more than capable of cementing a permanent spot in the first team.”

Oulton Raiders make the short trip to Normanton Knights and Milford are away to Wigan St Patrick’s.