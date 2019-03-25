Amateur RL – Ryan Oxtoby on song for Milford as Featherstone Lions suffer

Have your say

MILFORD ran in five tries in an impressive 28-10 win over Featherstone Lions in National Conference Division One.

Ryan Oxtoby contributed a try and two goals, Joe Ramsden, Steve Bacon, James Barker and Matt Brocksom also touched down and Zak Snellgrove added two successful kicks.

Phil Banks and Dillon Thornton try to get a Hunslet attack going. Picture submitted.

George Nuttall and Conner Paver replied for Featherstone, Ian Jackson adding a conversion.

Seven late points, from a converted try and drop goal, condemned Oulton Raiders to a 31-24 home loss to Skirlaugh.

Matthew Stableford, Adrian Holdsworth, Dominic Flanagan and Jack Ledger scored Raiders’ tries and Josh Murray kicked four goals.

Steve Welton, Ryan Taylor (2) and Jack Sykes crossed and Liam Copland booted three goals for Stanningley in a 36-22 defeat at York Acorn.

Nathan Clapham also got on the scoresheet for Hunslet Warriors against Gateshead. Picture submitted.

East Leeds grabbed a dramatic 24-22 victory over Crosfields thanks to a late try by Ryan Woofitt and Jason Priestley’s fourth goal.

Ashley James, Luke Tomlinson and James Garden were their other try scorers.

Hunslet Warriors romped to a 36-0 whitewash of Gateshead, who arrived with 14 players, in Division Three.

Try scorers were Luke Naughton, Tom Boardman, Liam Brown, Nathan Clapham, Ben Gale, Lee Coates and Josh McLelland.

Goals were added by Jordan Gale (3) and Daryl Gaunt.

Adam Bingham contributed a try, four goals and a drop goal, with Jonny Marsden, Aaron James and Ryan Crossley also touching down, in competition newcomers Batley Boys’ 25-16 success at Oldham St Annes.

A 32-12 victory at Siddal took champions Hunslet Club Parkside top of the Premier Division.

Omar Alrawi bagged a brace and other try scorers were Kieran Murphy, Jamie Bradley, Marcus Elliot and Craig Miles.

Jamie Fields and Andy Hullock booted two goals each.

Promoted Thornhill Trojans picked up their first win, beating Kells 18-6.

Try scorers for the Dewsbury side were George Stott, Sam Ratcliffe, Joel Gibson - who added a goal - and, after Ben Kendall was sent-off, Luke Haigh.