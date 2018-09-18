Amateur RL: Raiders rain on champion Thornhill’s parade with late one-pointer

Have your say

OULTON RAIDERS rained on Thornhill Trojans’ parade by inflicting the National Conference Division One champions’ first home defeat of the season.

Raiders completed their campaign with a 17-16 win thanks to Andy Williamson’s last-minute drop goal, which meant Trojans received the trophy on the back of a loss.

Dom Flanagan, Brad Cahill and Chris Hope scored Oulton’s tries, two of them being converted by Keiron Walpole.

In response, George Woodcock bagged a brace for Trojans, Martyn Holland also crossed and Casey Johnson kicked two goals.

Trojans were reduced to 11 players for a spell in the first half when Anthony Harris and Martyn Holland were sin-binned following separate incidents.

It finished 12-a-side after Thornhill’s Brad Llewellyn and Oulton’s Danny Stanley were sent off on the hour.

Milford Marlins’ 18-12 win over Featherstone Lions moved them up to fifth in the final table and means they will travel to Pilkington Recs in a play-off semi-final on Saturday.

Milford’s try scorers were Andy Barker, centre Zak Snelgrove, who had an outstanding game at stand-off, and Dave Watmough, who kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Danny Glassell, Joe Powell and Gaz Gale touched down for the Lions who finished in sixth place and will travel to Leigh Miners in the play-offs this weekend.