Amateur RL: Raiders aiming to pick from strength for derby double-header

OULTON RAIDERS will stage a double-header tomorrow with the ‘A’ team at home to Normanton Knights’ reserves (1pm) followed by a National Conference Division One clash with Shaw Cross Sharks (2.30pm).

Lee Gomersall and Lawrence Dibb are unavailable for Raiders’ senior side, but Gary Sergeant and Chris Hope return and the squad will be otherwise unchanged from the win over Thornhill Trojans in their opening game.

Milford Marlins, who have had a one-point win and a draw in their first two games, will be without Andy Barker (neck injury) when they visit Ince Rosebridge tomorrow.

There are fitness doubts over Eddie Wilson (quad), John Elkington (shoulder) and Dave Watmough (shoulder), but Josh Parle, Josh Nathaniel, Connor Parr and Harry Gilfillan are back in contention, and Tom Wilson and Josh Cawood will be looking to continue a strong start to the season.

East Leeds made a winning start in Division Two against Crosfield last week and will be looking to build on that away to Leigh East. Jason Priestley (concussion) misses out and James Lawson and Shane Plunkett are unavailable, but Arisan Fowie has been promoted from the ‘A’ team, Callum Landale is also set to feature and Luke Tomlinson will return from suspension.

Hunslet Warriors face a short trip to Drighlington and Stanningley are at home against Saddleworth Rangers. All games are 2.30pm.