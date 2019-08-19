Amateur RL: Promoted Stanningley secure spot in play-offs

Have your say

STANNINGLEY ARE guaranteed a place in the National Conference Division One play-offs after snatching an 8-8 draw at Myton Warriors.

Liam Copland booted a penalty goal in the final seconds to salvage a point and guarantee the Leeds side – promoted last year – a top-six finish. Niall Murphy scored Stanningley’s try, converted by Copland.

Stanningley’s Jamaine Ruan was sin-binned in the first half for an alleged crusher tackle.

Milford, who will also be in the play-offs, crushed already-relegated Dewsbury Moor 56-6.

Jake Payne, Steve Bacon and Sam Nicholl all bagged a brace for Milford, Mark Judge, Martin Loveridge, Josh Cawood and Mark Brocksom were the other try scorers and Loveridge kicked eight goals.

Oulton Raiders led 12-0 at home to title-chasing Featherstone Lions, but were beaten 31-18.

Adrian Holdsworth crossed either side of a touchdown by Thomas Langton and Kieron Walpole added three goals.

East Leeds are facing almost certain relegation from Division Two after a 52-10 defeat at Bradford Dudley Hill.

Easts, who had Tom Howson sin-binned in the first half, were 42-0 down before Luke Mullen and Anthony Ward scored their tries, the latter adding a conversion.

Easts are two points behind fourth-bottom Clock Face Miners, their only remaining opponents, who have a game in hand and a better for and against.

Division Three leaders Hunslet Warriors maintained their title push with a 28-12 win over Dewsbury Celtic, who had only 16 players. Tyler Dargan scored two tries, Liam Brown, Josh McLelland and Daryl Gaunt got the others while Jordan Gale contributed four goals. Brad Gill was sin-binned following a team warning.

In the Premier Division, Hunslet Club Parkside hit back from 14-0 behind to win 30-18 at Leigh Miners. Omar Alrawi and Connor Squires both touched down twice, Ben Shulver and Craig McShane got the others and Danny Rowse landed three goals.

Relegation-threatened Thornhill Trojans ended a six-game losing run with an 18-14 success at Lock Lane.

Try scorers were Jake Wilson, Danny Ratcliffe and Nick Mitchell and Casey Johnson kicked three goals.

Will Gledhill was sent off on 27 minutes, along with an opponent, for alleged punching.