Amateur RL: Perfect Parkside on brink of historic Conference campaign

HUNSLET CLUB Parkside will create history if they win their final game of the National Conference Premier Division regular campaign tomorrow.

Visitors Siddal stand between Parkside and the competition’s first perfect season.

The south Leeds team, coached by Castleford Tigers star Paul McShane, have won all their 21 league games so far, but face a tricky challenge from Siddal who topped the table last year and are chasing a place in the play-offs.

Parkside will be without George Clarke, Danny Rowse and Mikey Hayward and will also give a late fitness test to Ben Shulver before finalising their line-up. Jack McShane and Connor Squires both keep their place in the squad after impressing in last weekend’s win at Wigan St Patrick’s and youngster Charlie Magee as been added to the group as cover.

The Premier Division title will be decided through play-offs and a Grand Final.

Oulton Raiders will secure Division One survival if they avoid defeat at home to bottom club Bradford Dudley Hill tomorrow.

Milford Marlins – chasing a play-offs spot – visit Lock Lane.

Division Two champions Stanningley complete their season with an away fixture at Askam.

Hunslet Warriors, who are doomed to relegation whatever the outcome, play host to Hull Dockers and East Leeds will aim to finish on a high at West Bowling.