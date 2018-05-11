Amateur RL: Parkside plotting ahead of season’s toughest challenge to date

Have your say

NEWLY-PROMOTED Hunslet Club Parkside have swept all before them in the National Conference Premier Division this season, but face their biggest challenge tomorrow away to second-placed Egremont.

Parkside are top of the table with eight wins from as many matches and a victory would boost their prospects of going through all four Conference divisions as champions in successive years.

They will, however, be without Dale Harris, Luke Pettman, Mark Stubley and Ryan Gaunt, but welcome back Kieran Murphy.

Captain James Barker is unavailable for Milford Marlins’ trip to Featherstone Lions in Division One tomorrow.

There are injury doubts over Steve Bacon and Scott Jensen, but Josh Nathaniel, Josh Cawood and John Elkington are back in contention and Marlins’ eight Ukrainian international players could all feature after impressing in the ‘A’ team.

Oulton Raiders are at home to Lock Lane.

East Leeds will be without Mark Greenwood and Brandon Crosland, who are both working, for tomorrow’s Division Two game at Drighlington, but Kane Riley and Joe Walton are back in contention.

Second-bottom Hunslet Warriors travel to promotion-chasing Wigan St Jude’s, and Division Two leaders Stanningley play host to West Bowling.

Tomorrow’s games kick-off at 2.30pm.