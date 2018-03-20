Amateur RL: Parkside kick off with two major scalps

NEWLY-PROMOTED Hunslet Club Parkside were handed two of their toughest fixtures to begin life in the National Conference Premier Division and have won them both.

Parkside followed their 42-6 win at last year’s league leaders Siddal with a 14-10 home victory over defending champions Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Hunslet Warriors brave blizzard conditions. PIC: Craig Hawkhead

Hunslet, who won the Division One title, Xamax BARLA National Cup and Conference Challenge Trophy last season, look capable of more silverware this year under coaches Paul McShane, Martin Rowse and Sam Thorpe. Try scorers against Thatto Heath were Craig Miles and Luke Thompson. Andy Hullock kicked a penalty and conversion and Jamie Fields landed a conversion.

Milford Marlins drew 18-18 at Thornhill Trojans in Division One. Milford’s try scorers were Josh Cawood (2) and James Barker and Martin Loveridge converted all three. Milford overturned a 14-12 interval deficit, but Joss Ratcliffe’s second try, nine minutes from time, salvaged a point for the hosts. Trojans’ other try scorers were Liam Morley and Sam Ratcliffe and George Woodcock kicked one goal.

East Leeds began their Division Two campaign, following two postponements, with a 26-10 win over Crosfields, after leading 18-0 at the break.

James Duckworth scored a long-range try on his debut, Jack Norfolk bagged a brace, Joe Walton contributed a try and two goals and Adam Wrigg also crossed. Kane Reilly added a goal.

Scott Malpas in action for Hunslet Warriors. PIC: Craig Hawkhead

Luke Day touched down and Daryl Gaunt converted in Hunslet Warriors’ 34-6 defeat by Askam. Stanningley went down 36-18 to Wigan St Jude’s despite tries by Liam Copland, Jack Smith, Dion Henry and Danny Barcoe. Copland added one goal.