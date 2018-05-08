Amateur RL: Parkside edge past Knights to maintain 100 percent start

Have your say

HUNSLET CLUB Parkside maintained their 100 per cent record in the National Conference Premier Division, but Normanton Knights gave them a scare.

Knights were promoted behind Parkside last season and the only team to beat them in the league in 2017.

Nathan Clapham.

Parkside avenged that with a 16-14 victory, after trailing 6-0 at half-time, but Normanton would have snatched a point if Tom Carroll had been able to convert Jonathan Hodgson’s late try.

Omar Alrawi, Andy Hullock and Ben Shulver scored Parkside’s tries and Jamie Fields booted one goal.

Stuart Biscomb crossed for Normanton and Carroll kicked two penalties.

Oulton Raiders were beaten 42-36 at Bradford Dudley Hill in Division One after trailing 40-14 two minutes into the second half.

Liam Gaunt.

James Cruickshank scored a hat-trick, Kieran Walpole and Jack Ledger both bagged a brace and Jordan Gale added four goals.

In Division Two, a storming start set East Leeds on course for a 46-20 win over neighbours Hunslet Warriors.

Kick-off was delayed by 45 minutes because the referee was late arriving after being held up in traffic chaos on the M62.

But Easts came flying out of the blocks and were 28 points ahead after 32 minutes, ensuring there was no way back for struggling Warriors.

Try scorers were Jack Norfolk and Kallum Woofitt with two each, plus Curtis Winstanley, Mark Greenwood, Reggie Brown and man-of-the-match Casey Canterbury.

Nathan Conroy kicked seven conversions.

Daryl Gaunt was Warriors’ best player.

He scored a try and two goals and Liam Brown, Nathan Clapham and Luke Naughton also crossed.