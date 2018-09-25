Amateur RL: Parkside and Marlins clinch their places at Conference finals day

Have your say

HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE and Milford Marlins are both through to the National Conference’s finals day at Featherstone Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, on Saturday, October 6.

Premier Division leaders Parkside – who won all 22 of their league fixtures to finish 14 points clear – ground out a 9-2 home win over second-placed West Hull in the first qualifying semi-final.

Danny Rowse cancelled out an early West Hull penalty to make it 2-2 at half-time and Ben Shulver crossed early in the second period.

Rowse converted and completed the scoring with a drop goal.

West Hull will get a second chance this weekend against Egremont Rangers with the winners of that going through to face Parkside in the final.

Milford are one win away from joining Parkside in the top-flight next year.

They will face Leigh Miners Rangers in the Division One promotion decider after a 29-18 semi-final victory at Pilkington Recs.

Josh Nathaniel crossed twice and Scott Jensen and Andy Baker also touched down.

Dave Watmough kicked four goals, Ryan Oxtoby added two and Josh Parle landed a one-pointer.

Miners, who were relegated from the top-flight a year ago, saw off Featherstone Lions 39-20.

Lions opened the scoring with a Jack Ellam try, but were 32-4 behind at half-time.

Ellam added a try after the break and Ian Jackson touched down twice and booted two conversions.

The final will be Milford’s biggest game since they won the National League title 30 years ago.

It has already been a successful year for Leeds amateur clubs with Stanningley finishing top of Conference Division Two.