Amateur RL: Pacesetting Stanningley pushed all the way by lowly Warriors

A DRAMATIC 27-24 derby success kept Stanningley top of National Conference Division Two, but lowly Hunslet Warriors pushed them all the way.

Warriors hit back from 16-0 down to lead 24-23 and were on course for a morale-boosting win until Ben Selby’s second try of the game, in the final minute, broke their hearts and sealed Stanningley’s eighth successive victory.

Niall Murphy also bagged a brace for Stanningley and Ryan Taylor was the visitors’ other try scorer.

Liam Copland kicked three goals and Callum Smithson added a one-pointer.

Liam Brown ran in two tries for Warriors, Daryl Gaunt scored a try and four goals and Matty Scott also crossed the whitewash.

East Leeds turned on the power to blitz Leigh East 50-4.

Adam Wrigg and Jack Norfolk scored two tries each and Reggie Brown, Jake Normington, Curtis Winstanley, Callum Landale and Ryan Woofitt also touched down. Nathan Conroy landed seven goals.

Milford Marlins drew 30-30 with York Acorn in Division One after conceding a late converted try which levelled the scores and then seeing Jacob Skinner’s last-gasp penalty attempt drift wide.

That was his first miss after he had converted James Barker’s hat-trick of tries and touchdowns by John Elkington and Mikhail Trojan.

In the same division, a 28-22 loss to Ince Rose Bridge was Oulton Raiders’ sixth successive defeat.

Adrian Holdsworth bagged a brace, Zac Schofield and Dom Flanagan also crossed and Jordan Gale landed three goals.

Joel Gibson scored two tries, five goals and a drop goal in Thornhill Trojans’ 31-16 win at Featherstone Lions.

Danny Ratcliffe, Nick Mitchell and George Woodcock were Trojans’ other try scorers.