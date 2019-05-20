Amateur RL: Oulton Raiders rally to take spoils but city rivals make slip-ups

THERE WERE mixed fortunes for Leeds sides in National Conference Division One with Oulton Raiders fighting back to win, but Stanningley and Milford both suffering costly defeats.

Oulton rallied from 22-12 down to win 32-26 at Dewsbury Moor. Josh Murray scored a try, five conversions and a penalty and other tries went to Will Milner, Dom Flanagan, Andy Tillett – after a spell in the sin-bin – and James Cruickshank.

Bradley Adams, Archie Bruce, James Ashton, George Croisdale and Danny Maun were Moor’s try scorers and Aiden Ineson booted three goals.

Oulton’s win lifted them above Stanningley who managed only a Jamaine Ryan try and Eddie Crossland conversion in a 26-6 loss at leaders Pilkington Recs.

Milford suffered a shock 31-22 defeat at home to Myton Warriors after leading 10-0 inside as many minutes. Jake Payne crossed twice and Tom Wilson and Josh Sunley also touched down for Milford. Martin Loveridge kicked three goals.

East Leeds scored five tries to hosts Dudley Hill’s four, but were beaten 27-24 in Division Two. Jack Norfolk and Billy Evans, who added a goal, both scored a try double. Gareth Lally was the Easts’ other try scorer and Luke Harrison added a goal.

Hunslet Warriors drew 12-12 with visitors Woolston Rovers in a clash of Division Three’s leading pair at the start of the day. Warriors trailed 12-4 at the interval, Nathan Clapham having scored their try, but a Liam Brown touchdown got them back in the game, Jordan Gale converting and levelling the scores with a late penalty. Brown and Dave Norton spent time in the sin-bin. Warriors dropped to third following new leaders Dewsbury Celtic’s 46-4 hammering of Gateshead.

Hunslet Club Parkside pipped visitors Egremont Rangers 16-14 in the Premier Division.

Tries by Michael Nuttall and Connor Squires gave Parkside an 8-4 interval lead and Michael Waite crossed in the second half, Danny Rowse converting and adding a penalty.

Thornhill Trojans were on the wrong side of the same margin, losing 20-18 to Underbank. Joel Gibson bagged a brace of tries and kicked three goals and Jack Gledhill also touched down.