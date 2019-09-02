Amateur RL: Oulton Raiders raise survival hopes with vital win at Skirlaugh

Have your say

WITH ONE game to play, Oulton Raiders remain a point clear of the National Conference Division One relegation zone after a hard-fought 18-16 win at Skirlaugh.

Kieron Walpole made a key contribution with a try and three goals and Hal Day and Rob Stanley also crossed. Oulton’s Will Milner was sin-binned.

Hunslet Warriors Tyler Dargan.

Milford had Steve Bacon (swinging arm) and James Coates (use of knees) sin-binned in a 24-10 defeat by Featherstone Lions who went second in the table.

Bacon and Mark Judge scored Milford’s tries and Martin Loveridge added a goal.

Stanningley lost 34-26 at home to Pilkington Recs, whose victory secured the Division One title. Ben Selby bagged a brace of tries for Stanningley, Stephen Welton, Jack Sykes and Niall Murphy got the others and Liam Copland kicked three goals.

East Leeds bowed out of Division Two with a 16-16 draw at home to Clock Face Miners. Jack Norfolk crossed twice for Easts – both tries converted by Tommy Milburn – and Alex Beaumont’s touchdown seven minutes from time salvaged a point.

Hunslet Warriors' Liam Brown.

Second-placed Hunslet Warriors kept their Division Three title hopes alive with a 23-18 victory which ended Waterhead’s five-match winning run. Warriors endured a tense finale after leading 23-6 through tries by Matty Roberts, Daryl Gaunt, Tyler Dargan and Liam Brown, plus three goals and a drop goal from Jordan Gale.

Hunslet Club Parkside cruised to a 26-4 success against Lock Lane in the Premier Division.

Parkside’s try scorers were Craig McShane, Ben Shulver, Michael Nuttall and Kieran Murphy.

Andy Hullock kicked three goals and Craig McShane added two for Hunslet who had Craig Miles yellow-carded on the hour for illegal use of his knees.

Jordan Gale.

Thornhill Trojans hit back from 14-0 down to lead 26-24 against Underbank Rangers, but were beaten 30-26.

Declan Tomlinson, Jamie Searby, Jack Gledhill and Liam Morley scored Trojans’ tries and Casey Johnson (3) and Joel Gibson (2) added goals.

Trojans’ George Woodcock (dissent) and Tomlinson (fighting) were sin-binned in a five-minute spell before half-time.