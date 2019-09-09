Amateur RL: Oulton Raiders do it the hard way but avoid drop

Have your say

OULTON RAIDERS avoided relegation from National Conference Division One thanks to a 39-12 win over Wigan St Patricks – despite having one player sent-off and two sin-binned.

Danny Stanley was red carded and Matt Stableford and Ian Stanley spent 10 minutes off the field but the victory ensured an eighth-placed finish, a point clear of the relegation zone.

Declan Storey and Chris Hope both bagged a brace of tries, Danny Maclintosh scored a try and a drop goal, Adrian Holdsworth also crossed and Josh Murray landed seven goals.

Milford finished fourth – securing home advantage in a play-off semi-final derby against Stanningley – after hammering visitors Skirlaugh, 42-14.

Josh Nathaniel claimed a hat-trick, Josh Cawood crossed twice and Dwain McRea and Tom Wilson also touched down.

Dave Watmough (4) and Jake Payne (3) landed the goals,

Stanningley ended the season in fifth spot after losing 34-16 at Saddleworth Rangers, who were relegated despite their win.

They had led 16-0 on 25 minutes through tries by Tyler Hart, Ryan Taylor and Liam Copland who added two goals.

Hunslet Warriors’ Division Three title hopes suffered a blow when they were beaten 18-0 at home by neighbours Drighlington.

Connor Wright, Gary Smith and Steve McIntyre scored Drighlington’s tries, all improved by Michael Sanderson.

Defending champions Hunslet Club Parkside finished third in the Premier Division after losing 24-20 at Rochdale Mayfield and will be at home to Siddal in an elimination semi-final on Saturday.

Mikey Nuttall scored a hat-trick of tries for Parkside, all converted by Andy Hullock who also booted a penalty.

Thornhill Trojans were relegated after a 32-16 loss at Leigh Miners Rangers, who also go down.

Trojans’ try scorers were Declan Tomlinson, Will Gledhill, George Woodcock and Sam Ratcliffe and they had Scott Dyson sent-off, along with an opponent, for fighting.