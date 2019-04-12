Amateur RL: National Conference programme pairs Leeds foes in tasty first division derby

Have your say

A TASTY Leeds derby is the highlight of tomorrow’s National Conference programme.

Fifth-placed Milford take on Stanningley, who are sixth, in Division One.

Stanningley coach, Ashton Golding. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

The hosts have momentum after last week’s 23-20 win over Normanton Knights, but Stanningley will be looking to get back on track following a 25-18 setback at Skirlaugh and coaches Ashton Golding and Jordan Lilley will make changes.

Harris Stockdale is unavailable, but prop Ash Yarrow could come into contention, loose-forward George Turner is also set to feature and Jack Smith may return in the backs. Stanningley are also considering a ‘surprise selection’ on the bench.

In the same division Oulton Raiders visit York Acorn.

East Leeds will be without forwards Ryan Woofit, who is unavailable, Ash Holmes and Ash James (both working) for tomorrow’s game at Askam in Division Two.

East Leeds' Casey Canterbury. PIC: Tony Johnson

Casey Canterbury, who impressed for Easts last year, is back in training along with Joe Isota after work commitments.

Hunslet travel to Salford City Roosters in Division Three

Hunslet Club Parkside will attempt a return to winning ways, after defeat at Underbank last week, when they face visitors Rochdale Mayfield in the Premier Division.

Parkside will be without prop George Clarke (concussion) and Mark Stubley (working), so Danny Rowse, James Healy and Ryan Campbell are added to the squad.