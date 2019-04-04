Amateur RL: Mounting injuries will be test of Stanningley’s strength in depth

Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS coach Dave Furner’s son Kyle is in contention to make his debut for Stanningley at home to Skirlaugh in National Conference Division One on Saturday.

Furner is an option at full-back in place of Jack Smith who is unavailable.

Skipper Jack Vincent, centre Aiden Scully and hooker Luke Townsend are injured so Stanningley’s strength in depth will be tested, but Harris Stockdale is back in contention.

In the same division, Milford are at home to Normanton Knights and Oulton Raiders play host to Myton Warriors.

Adam Gibbons and Kane Riley are unavailable for East Leeds’ visit of Hull Dockers in Division Two.

Luke Tomlinson and Aaron Gledhill both face a fitness test as Easts aim to get back to winning ways.

Defending champions Hunslet Warriors sit top of the Premier Division, but are among five teams on four points.

They travel to second-bottom Underbank Rangers tomorrow hoping to back up an impressive performance against Siddal last time out.

Parkside will be without forwards Rob Stanley and James Healy and prop Adam Biscomb faces a fitness test. George Clarke and Mark Stubley are available after work commitments.

Hunslet Warriors are at home to Hensingham in Division Three.