Amateur RL: Milford stun Stanningley in one-sided second half

MILFORD secured Leeds bragging rights with a 20-6 derby win over Stanningley in Conference Division One.

They led 4-0 at half-time through a Josh Nathaniel try and touchdowns by Jacob Skinner, Zak Snellgrove and Tom Wilson, two of which Jake Payne improved, extended the lead before Jack Smith’s consolation try was converted by Liam Copland.

Hunslet Warriors' Josh McLelland. Picture: Ainsley Bennett.

Oulton Raiders are in the relegation zone following a 40-10 defeat at York Acorn.

Kieran Walpole and Andy Tillett crossed for the visitors and Josh Murray added a goal.

East Leeds returned from Cumbria with two valuable Division Two points after a 30-16 win at Askam. It was an eventful afternoon for Jason Priestley who scored a try and three goals and was also sin-binned. Jake Normington, James Duckworth, Casey Canterbury, Shane Plunkett and Luke Tomlinson also crossed.

A 34-6 win at Salford City Roosters lifted Hunslet Warriors to second in Division Three. Tyler Dargan and Josh McLelland both bagged a brace and other try scorers were Nathan Clapham and Liam Brown. Daryl Gaunt kicked five goals. Matty Scott was outstanding for Warriors who had Dave Bateson and Lee Coates sin-binned for dissent early in the second half.

Hunslet Warriors' Joe Nicholson. Picture: Ainsley Bennett.

Batley Boys snatched a 26-16 victory over Millom after trailing 16-14 with 10 minutes remaining. Owen West crossed for two tries and Matt Sheridan – who was later sin-binned – and Josh O’Sullivan got the others. Adam Bingham landed five goals.

In the Premier Division, Hunslet Club Parkside beat Rochdale Mayfield 31-22, thanks to a brace of touchdowns by Craig Miles and tries from Elliott Morgan, Craig McShane, Michael Waite and Jamie Bradley. Jamie Fields kicked two goals and Danny Rowse landed a conversion and drop goal. Rowse and Marcus Elliott were yellow carded in the second half.

Thornhill Trojans suffered a third successive defeat, going down 32-22 to Lock Lane.

Trojans’ try scorers were Danny Ratcliffe, Jake Ratcliffe, Sam Ratcliffe and Jake Wilson who was later sent-off. George Woodcock added three conversions.

Hunslet Warriors' Dillon Thornton. Picture: Ainsley Bennett.