Amateur RL: Milford’s crunch clash at Leigh Miners set for the big screen

PROMOTION-CHASING Milford Marlins are ready for their big screen test.

Marlins’ National Conference Division One game at Leigh Miners tomorrow will be televised on the FreeSports Channel (1.05pm).

It is a huge game for both clubs with Marlins fourth in the table, one place behind Miners on points difference.

Matthew Harding and David Warren are both unavailable, but Louie Morrison, Josh Sunley, Scott Jensen and Ross Hammill could be called up after impressing for the second team last week. Ukrainian winger Mikhail Trojan has a hamstring injury and faces a fitness test.

In the same division, Oulton Raiders visit Skirlaugh and Thornhill Trojans play host to Ince Rose Bridge (both 2.30pm).

Hunslet Club Parkside travel to West Hull tomorrow (2.30pm) aiming to extend their 100 per cent start to the season to 12 games, which would be a new Premier Division record. After having last weekend off, Parkside have a fully-fit squad with only Ryan Gaunt unavailable due to work commitments.

East Leeds will aim to step up their Division Two promotion campaign at home to Wigan St Jude’s (2.30pm).

Aaron Gledhill, James Duckworth and Kane Reilly are back in contention, but Jake Normington is unavailable and Kallum Wooffitt has an ankle injury.

Stanningley are at home to Askam (2.30pm).