Amateur RL: Martin Loveridge’s kicking sees Milford edge past Normanton

MILFORD HELD on for a 23-20 win over Normanton Knights in National Conference Division One, with Martin Loveridge’s goal kicking proving the difference.

The eight tries were shared, but Loveridge kicked three goals and a drop goal for Milford who led 12-0 early on. James Barker bagged a brace and Josh Sunley and Matt Brocksom also crossed.

Oulton Raiders suffered a third successive defeat when they were beaten 28-18 at home by Myton Warriors. Danny Mackintosh, Raiders’ best player, crossed twice, Josh Murray and Adrian Holdsworth also touched down and Kieron Walpole added a conversion.

Stanningley led 18-12 at half-time away to Skirlaugh, but were beaten 25-18. Try scorers were Ryan Taylor, Kyle Furner – son of Leeds Rhinos coach Dave Furner – and Ben Selby, all converted by Liam Copland.

In Division Two, try scorer Jake Normington’s dismissal – for an alleged butt – proved costly as East Leeds lost 34-16 at home to Hull Dockers.

Ryan Woofitt and Sam Storey also crossed and Nathan Conroy kicked two goals for Easts, who were only four points behind when Normington was sent off.

Hunslet Warriors overwhelmed Hensingham 56-12 in Division Three. Elliott Miller and Josh McLelland both crossed twice, Jordan Gale scored a try and six goals, Daryl Gaunt added a try and two conversions and Tyler Dargan, Tom Boardman, Dave Norton and Liam Brown also touched down.

A late penalty by Adam Bingham – his fourth goal – helped Batley Boys snatch a 28-28 draw at Salford City Roosters. Tom Brooke (2), Josh Knowles, Luke Sheridan and Lucas Tomlinson were Batley’s try scorers.

Hunslet Club Parkside had coach Martin Rowse sent-off for dissent and Craig Miles dismissed for fighting, along with an opponent, during a 28-20 Premier Division defeat at Underbank. Connor Squires, Jamie Bradley, Omar Alrawi and Kieran Murphy scored tries and Jamie Fields added two goals.

Declan Tomlinson and Casey Johnson scored tries and George Woodcock added a conversion in Thornhill Trojans’ 52-10 defeat at Egremont.